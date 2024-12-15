Julia Hart Returns on AEW Collision to Target Former Champion

Julia Hart is back in AEW after a lengthy absence from the ring due to injury.

Hart last wrestled in April against Willow Nightingale but received a nasty shoulder in the lead-up to AEW Dynasty. This took place just days before the big pay-per-view in a match with Leyla Hirsch. Despite her injury, she remained determined to face Nightingale as planned. At Dynasty, she dropped the TBS Championship, confusing fans as the match had only been six minutes. Reports later confirmed the injury news to be true.

JULIA HART CONFRONTS JAMIE HAYTER

Hart returned on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Collision, right after Willow Nightingale qualified for the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty in January. There wasn’t much time to celebrate because the lights went out and out came Hart, attacking Nightingale’s opponent, Jamie Hayter.

During her absence, the House of Black has undergone a lot of turmoil. For now, they’re all back on television and Buddy Matthews has become a standout in his own right. While he competed in a four-way at AEW Full Gear, Malakai Black, and Brody King teamed for a shot at the AEW Tag Team titles.

AEW has been airing various cinematic vignettes that were teasing her return as recently as this week. Hart’s trajectory in AEW is fascinating to witness. The Daughter of the Black Throne often outshines her House of Black counterparts when they’re on screen. After dropping the title, it looked like it would be a matter of when — not if — Hart chases the Women’s Championship.

Hayter is the perfect counterpart for a returning Hart. She’s a beloved babyface who also came back from a big injury. She’s got good one-off matches under her belt, but not a big feud to sink her teeth into. Plus, if Hart can knock off a former Women’s World Champion, she’ll be back on top in no time. Hart’s return comes mere days after another top women’s star made her return to the ring, Toni Storm.