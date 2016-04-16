Julian Casablancas Covered The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs” For HBO’s ‘Vinyl’

Photo via

HBO’s new series Vinyl has been doing a primo job of showing off some of the best music from the 70s while also bringing in newer artists to tackle rock canon classics. Take for example this new cover of Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs” performed by none other than The Strokes head honcho and all around modern rock mastermind Julian Casablancas. It’s not the first Velvet Underground cover we’ve heard from him, a couple of months ago his take on the band’s “Run Run Run” appeared which was equally as impressive. With “Venus In Furs” Casablancas has proved how well he evokes the spirit and warmth of Lou Reed’s voice while still remaining his own person. The new cover adds a level of technical expertise that gives it a heavy but crisp sound that’s absolutely perfect on the ears.