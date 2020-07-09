Your July 2020 Tarot Reading From the VICE Fortuneteller

This month, you may experience major conflict when it comes to handling your responsibilities, especially with major business plans and/or personal partnerships.

Your work may not meet your expectations. But instead of taking ownership and looking to adjust your responsibilities, you may be more inclined to shift blame, or neglect important matters that need your focus, and, possibly, inflict pain on others.

Videos by VICE

You have to remember that material success simply comes and goes. What remains is how you have served others and yourself. Are you serving others for the betterment of the collective or doing things simply to receive a paycheck? Are you serving yourself with the utmost respect, or simply out of what’s convenient?

Although earning money is very important, in July you’ll need to work first and foremost on prospering relationships, as this could create positive karma in the long run. When things are going great, it’s a lot easier to practise kindness, generosity, and love but when faced with tumultuous situations, you have to remember not to make rash decisions, and to keep your integrity and dignity intact. This is the time to show what you are really made of.

You may struggle to maintain a work-life balance in July. Because of pressures, you perceive as critical, your boundaries between personal and career life may be blurred. You might find yourself working even after office hours to satisfy anxiety pushing you to finish a never-ending checklist of tasks. As a result, this may cause tension between more intimate relationships in romance or family life — people who may need you now, more than ever. By being kinder to yourself, you will, in turn, create positive relationships.

In July there will be many demands in both work and personal life and it’s important to know which one should be prioritised. It’s time to stop asking yourself “Why is this happening to me?” and start taking charge of your schedule, carving time for activities that serve you. You are a human being who needs nurturing, not a robot that needs to continuously churn out results.

Some things can be put off but others will need more attention. Your financial abundance is delayed because you’ll need a solid foundation to grow your money. Identify what needs nurturing, plant ideas, and take your time because things are still in the beginning stages. It’s also important to reach out to key people who will help and uplift you. You have to recognise that this difficult period will eventually end.

Most importantly, July is not the time for you to make big decisions. July is the time to reflect what you, as an individual, are aligned to. There are things you are clinging to that no longer match your highest good. Your relationship to material success is definitely one of them this month. Your ego still wants to hold on to the old things because familiarity is more comfortable. But your higher self is asking you to be more honest with yourself this month.

Be courageous, ask difficult questions, and work on letting your authenticity shine. Be honest with yourself this month. Making major decisions is not recommended for now. Instead, let these ideas brew in your head. If it feels light, keep the idea and work on it at a different time.

This is a general reading for the collective conscious for July 2020. Take the bits and pieces that make sense for you. If this reading does not resonate, simply let it go.



Cards pulled out for the reading: King of Pentacles reversed, 3 of Swords, Queen of Pentacles reversed, 2 of Pentacles, 5 of Pentacles, Ace of Pentacles reversed.

Deck: Rider-Waite Smith Tarot Deck

Lois Veloso, also known as the Millennial Manghuhula (Millennial Fortuneteller), has been practising tarot reading since 2016. She believes that the tarot is a tool used for understanding things beyond the surface and promotes self-awareness. She’s based in Manila and loves topics on angels, spiritual healing, and self-development.