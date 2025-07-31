VICE
July Nintendo Direct Roundup: Every Game Announced

Our July Nintendo Direct roundup is live. Here is every game that was announced during the Switch 2 Partner Showcase.

The much-anticipated July Nintendo Direct is finally here, and we are covering the event live. In our roundup, we are going to break down every game that was announced during the July 2025 Nintendo Partner Showcase.

Every Game Announced During the July Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Gameplay
Screenshot: Capcom

The first game featured in the July Nintendo Direct was Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. The sequel boasts significantly improved graphics compared to its 2021 predecessor and appears more expansive, narratively speaking. Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t give us a solid release date and stated that it’s coming to Switch 2 “sometime in 2026.”

All in all, there were around 24 games shown off during the July Partner Showcase. Titles ranged from Persona 3 Reload to Apex Legends. However, the most talked-about release was Octopath Traveler 0, which closed out the Direct. For your convenience, here is a list of every game that was announced during the July Nintendo Direct:

GameRelease Date
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection2026
Once Upon a KatamariOctober 24, 2025
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZeroNovember 14, 2025
Plants Vs Zombies: ReplantedOctober 23, 2025
FC26September 26, 2025
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice ChroniclesSeptember 30, 2025
Persona 3 Reload October 23, 2025
Hyrule Warriors: Age of ImprisonmentTBA
Madden NFL 26August 14, 2025
Chillin’ by the Fire(Out today on Switch 2)
Apex LegendsAugust 5, 2025
Hela2026
Star Wars OutlawsSeptember 4, 2025
Cronos: The New DawnSeptember 5, 2025
Yakuza KiwamiNovember 13, 2025
Yakuza Kiwami 2November 13, 2025
Goodnight UniverseNovember 11, 2025
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour WonderlandFall 2025
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch 2 Edition)July 31st, 2025
SHINOBI: Art of VengeanceAugust 29th, 2025
Borderlands 4 – August 29thAugust 29, 2025
NBA Bounce – September 26thSeptember 26, 2025
The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – 2026 (Demo available today)2026 (Demo Available Today)
Octopath Traveler 0December 4, 2025 (Switch 2)

Octopath Traveler 0 Announced for Switch 2

Nintendo Direct Octopath Traveler 0
Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

The July Nintendo Direct is now finished, and by far the biggest announcement was the new Octopath Traveler 0 port from Square Enix. The upcoming RPG is set to launch on Switch 2 on December 4th, and is the third game in the beloved HD-2D series. Although there is some confusion as to whether this is based on the mobile game.

There isn’t a lot we know about the new RPG yet, but the game’s trailer description confirmed it’s a new story. “Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.”

The biggest feature of Octopath Traveler 0 is that it allows you to create your own custom protagonist. “And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.”

Regardless, this will likely be one of Switch 2’s most popular titles coming in the holiday of 2025. I found it to be the best thing showcased at the July Partner Showcase event, aside from Persona 3 Reload.

