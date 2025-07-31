July Nintendo Direct Roundup: Every Game Announced

The much-anticipated July Nintendo Direct is finally here, and we are covering the event live. In our roundup, we are going to break down every game that was announced during the July 2025 Nintendo Partner Showcase.

Every Game Announced During the July Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Screenshot: Capcom

The first game featured in the July Nintendo Direct was Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. The sequel boasts significantly improved graphics compared to its 2021 predecessor and appears more expansive, narratively speaking. Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t give us a solid release date and stated that it’s coming to Switch 2 “sometime in 2026.”

All in all, there were around 24 games shown off during the July Partner Showcase. Titles ranged from Persona 3 Reload to Apex Legends. However, the most talked-about release was Octopath Traveler 0, which closed out the Direct. For your convenience, here is a list of every game that was announced during the July Nintendo Direct:

Game Release Date Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection 2026 Once Upon a Katamari October 24, 2025 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero November 14, 2025 Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted October 23, 2025 FC26 September 26, 2025 Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles September 30, 2025 Persona 3 Reload October 23, 2025 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment TBA Madden NFL 26 August 14, 2025 Chillin’ by the Fire (Out today on Switch 2) Apex Legends August 5, 2025 Hela 2026 Star Wars Outlaws September 4, 2025 Cronos: The New Dawn September 5, 2025 Yakuza Kiwami November 13, 2025 Yakuza Kiwami 2 November 13, 2025 Goodnight Universe November 11, 2025 Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland Fall 2025 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch 2 Edition) July 31st, 2025 SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance August 29th, 2025 Borderlands 4 – August 29th August 29, 2025 NBA Bounce – September 26th September 26, 2025 The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – 2026 (Demo available today) 2026 (Demo Available Today) Octopath Traveler 0 December 4, 2025 (Switch 2)

Octopath Traveler 0 Announced for Switch 2

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

The July Nintendo Direct is now finished, and by far the biggest announcement was the new Octopath Traveler 0 port from Square Enix. The upcoming RPG is set to launch on Switch 2 on December 4th, and is the third game in the beloved HD-2D series. Although there is some confusion as to whether this is based on the mobile game.

There isn’t a lot we know about the new RPG yet, but the game’s trailer description confirmed it’s a new story. “Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.”

The biggest feature of Octopath Traveler 0 is that it allows you to create your own custom protagonist. “And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.”

Regardless, this will likely be one of Switch 2’s most popular titles coming in the holiday of 2025. I found it to be the best thing showcased at the July Partner Showcase event, aside from Persona 3 Reload.