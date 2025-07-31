July Nintendo Direct Roundup: Every Game Announced

The much-anticipated July Nintendo Direct is finally here, and we are covering the event live. In our roundup, we are going to break down every game that was announced during the July 2025 Nintendo Partner Showcase.
Every Game Announced During the July Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
The first game featured in the July Nintendo Direct was Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. The sequel boasts significantly improved graphics compared to its 2021 predecessor and appears more expansive, narratively speaking. Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t give us a solid release date and stated that it’s coming to Switch 2 “sometime in 2026.”
All in all, there were around 24 games shown off during the July Partner Showcase. Titles ranged from Persona 3 Reload to Apex Legends. However, the most talked-about release was Octopath Traveler 0, which closed out the Direct. For your convenience, here is a list of every game that was announced during the July Nintendo Direct:
|Game
|Release Date
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|2026
|Once Upon a Katamari
|October 24, 2025
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
|November 14, 2025
|Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted
|October 23, 2025
|FC26
|September 26, 2025
|Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
|September 30, 2025
|Persona 3 Reload
|October 23, 2025
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|TBA
|Madden NFL 26
|August 14, 2025
|Chillin’ by the Fire
|(Out today on Switch 2)
|Apex Legends
|August 5, 2025
|Hela
|2026
|Star Wars Outlaws
|September 4, 2025
|Cronos: The New Dawn
|September 5, 2025
|Yakuza Kiwami
|November 13, 2025
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|November 13, 2025
|Goodnight Universe
|November 11, 2025
|Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland
|Fall 2025
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Switch 2 Edition)
|July 31st, 2025
|SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
|August 29th, 2025
|Borderlands 4 – August 29th
|August 29, 2025
|NBA Bounce – September 26th
|September 26, 2025
|The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – 2026 (Demo available today)
|2026 (Demo Available Today)
|Octopath Traveler 0
|December 4, 2025 (Switch 2)
Octopath Traveler 0 Announced for Switch 2
The July Nintendo Direct is now finished, and by far the biggest announcement was the new Octopath Traveler 0 port from Square Enix. The upcoming RPG is set to launch on Switch 2 on December 4th, and is the third game in the beloved HD-2D series. Although there is some confusion as to whether this is based on the mobile game.
There isn’t a lot we know about the new RPG yet, but the game’s trailer description confirmed it’s a new story. “Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.”
The biggest feature of Octopath Traveler 0 is that it allows you to create your own custom protagonist. “And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.”
Regardless, this will likely be one of Switch 2’s most popular titles coming in the holiday of 2025. I found it to be the best thing showcased at the July Partner Showcase event, aside from Persona 3 Reload.