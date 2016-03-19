Junior Hockey Goalie Scores Full-Ice Goal from Behind His Own Net

Ah, pulling the goalie. It was always a fun move in NHL ’94, but it’s applicability in real life? Not always the best choice. Take this Western Hockey League game between the Medicine Hat Tigers (yes, that’s right, the Medicine Hat Tigers) and The Lethbridge Hurricanes for example.

The Medicine Hats (why do they need a mascot when their name is the fucking Medicine Hats?) must’ve been down something fierce when they pulled their goalie—the final score was 9-3 for the lamely named Lethbridge Hurricanes—when they yanked their keeper. The Lethbridge goalie decided to punish them with the craziest shot you’ll see in a minute. Poor Medicine Hats.

