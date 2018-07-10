Johnny Greenwood’s Junun Bring Some Unique Drama to ‘Colbert’

Junun—the collaboration between Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood, Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur, and Indian ensemble the Rajasthan Express—were the musical guest’s on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. The eight-piece band (it’s been a 21-piece in the past) performed the title track from their self-titled 2015 album. As they were on the album, the Rajasthan Express were the driving force, with Ben Tzur’s guitar barely audible and Greenwood’s bass only simmering beneath the blaring horns. It’s well worth watching at the top of the page. And if you’ve got tickets to see Radiohead on their tour of the United States—hey, nerds!—you ought to turn up early for Junun’s support slot.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

