Jupiter in Leo Is Bringing Abundance, Growth, and Opportunity to These 4 Zodiac Signs

Jupiter is officially entering Leo on June 30, delivering major blessings to us all—but to a few zodiac signs especially.

“Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, and it brings all of us our biggest bounties and greatest abundance,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “It is known as the ‘greater benefic’ in astrology, and its movements connect us with our own highest good.”

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Wondering how this transit will impact the collective? Let’s dive in.

What to Expect From Jupiter In Leo

With Jupiter entering Leo, we can expect this energy to be even more abundant than usual, as the fire sign is all about passion, luxury, and the spotlight.

“Jupiter takes twelve years to go around the sun, and spends about one calendar year traversing each zodiac sign,” Tate explains. “In the wee hours of June 30th (29th if you’re in PST!), Jupiter transitions from Cancer, its sign of exaltation, to Leo, where it is a nighttime triplicity ruler and bears itself with great magnanimity and regal grace.”

According to Tate, this transit will change your life for the better, expanding your self-concept and encouraging collective growth.

“Jupiter in Leo rewards those courageous, lion-hearted few who offer themselves as true champions of the people with real moral substance and authenticity,” she says.

Signs Most Impacted by Jupiter in Leo

The following four signs will experience this transit the strongest.

Aries

It’s time for Aries to step into their power and embrace their purpose and passions.

“Aries, if you can envision it, you can embody it,” says Tate. “There is no stopping you when you’re on a mission with Jupiter in Leo lighting up the part of your chart that contains passion and interest. Remember to HAVE FUN and know your joy is leading you in the right direction.”

Leo

Leo will be in their element during this transit, as it occurs in the fire sign. This opens the door for growth, healing, expansion, and liberation, if you’re willing to follow your own heart.

“Leo, this is your big moment!” Tate says. “Jupiter shines a light on all that is praiseworthy about your zodiac sign, and we know you love some honest praise. Be clear about what actually serves you best and step up when the moment arises to live up to those warm words.”

Sagittarius

This transit is all about healing for Sagittarius. So long as you’re willing to embrace change with an open mind and heart, you’ll expand in ways you never expected.

“Sagittarius, when your ruler Jupiter lights up the part of your chart that contains faith and education, you don’t hesitate to set out on yet another hero’s journey!” says Tate. “You have everything that you need to heed that calling you’re hearing.”

Pisces

It’s time for Pisces to buckle down and get disciplined, as doing so can help them level up and rise to any occasion necessary.

“Pisces, your ruler Jupiter is transitioning, and so are you,” says Tate. “It’s been fun and games for the last year, and now you are being asked to put in the real work. Build such a robust daily routine that you cannot be stopped, and remember your health is your wealth!”