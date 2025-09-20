Jurassic Express Reunites at AEW All Out

Jack Perry and Luchasaurus are uniting Jurassic Express! At AEW All Out, the former TNT Champion returned following the Tag Team Championship Ladder Match.

Matt and Nick Jackson saw the Tag Team Championships in their grasp. However, the reigning champions, Brodido, retained their titles. Reeling from the loss, Jack Perry appeared out of nowhere.

Jack Perry’s Long-Awaited AEW Return

While it looked like he was going to reunite with the Young Bucks, that wasn’t the case. Instead, he beat them down while Luchasaurus came to the ring. Then they hugged one another as the Jurassic Express music played through Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. If you’ve tuned into AEW programming as of late, this might not come as that big of a surprise.

A month ago, when Luchasaurus returned to AEW, a vignette aired on Dynamite of him being “revived.” From the clothing, it appeared to be Perry bringing the big dinosaur back to life. They threw a red herring with his return, though, because he sided with Nick Wayne, Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian.

Perry hasn’t been on AEW television since the beginning of 2025. His last match was at Wrestle Dynasty, unsuccessfully challenging IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji. On a recent episode of Being The Elite, “Guess Who Called The Bucks,” Matt and Nick Jackson receive a FaceTime call from Perry. This happened following their huge Lights Out Steel Cage Match — they chose not to answer the call.

AEW All Out has been quite the pay-per-view full of surprises. Beth Copeland debuted to help her husband, a new AEW Women’s World Champion was crowned, Eddie Kingston made his return to the ring, and so much more.

It’s unclear what has kept Perry off AEW television for so long. However, a storyline reason will likely be given on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned to VICE for news out of AEW All Out.