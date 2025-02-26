Just Four Months After Release, ‘Dragon Age The Veilguard’ Headlines PlayStation Plus’ March Monthly Games

It’s been a wild and rocky ride for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After countless delays and changes to the core gameplay, it came out on October 31, 2024. And just four months after its initial release date, it’s heading to PlayStation Plus as the headliner for their free Monthly Games. To be fair, it’s a great way to get more people into the game, but it’s wild to see how quickly it’s coming to a subscription service.

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

Funny Enough, More People Are Seemingly Excited About ‘Sonic Colors: Ultimate’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ than ‘dragon age: The veilguard’

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviewed well, but it did have its fair share of issues. After diving in myself, I was shocked to see how the writing fared compared to other RPGs on the market. The action-based combat was genuinely fun, and the game is quite the looker. But I can absolutely see why long-time fans may not have fallen in love with The Veilguard. But for the price of free, minus the initial cost of the subscription? I think more people will give the game the time of day.

Alongside Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players will also be receiving Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Both of these are rather beloved by their respective fanbases, rounding off a rather impressive month for Sony. They’ve been on quite a roll as of late, and their offerings just seemingly keep getting better.

PS+ March Essential titles:-Dragon Age: The Veilguard -Sonic Colors: Ultimate -Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection https://buff.ly/3XlZBLY — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T16:31:38.582Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

I think the wildest part for me, however, is how quickly Dragon Age: The Veilguard has made its appearance here. For example, Forspoken took years to finally end up on any tier of PlayStation Plus. And fundamentally, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a higher-quality title. I’m hoping that this gives enough players a chance to experience the game to show BioWare that interest in the franchise is still a thing. While the writing wasn’t the best in the franchise, the action gameplay did feel good. But even if you don’t decide to jump in? There are some other fantastic games on offer this month, as well.