Just About Everything You Own Is an Xbox, According to New Marketing Push by Microsoft

Xbox is in a weird spot right now, and while I love their products, it’s hard to say that I feel confident they’ll be around in a generation or two. With hardware sales flatlining, Microsoft is pushing for people to realize that they don’t need their particular hardware to play their games; nearly everything is an Xbox. Yes, even your TV, your laptop, and your portable PC.

Video via Xbox on youTube

Xbox and the Push for Cloud Technology

If there’s one thing that Xbox does better than it’s competition, it’s making its games available on nearly everything. Sooner than later, I wouldn’t be surprised if we could play through the campaign of Halo: Infinite on a Samsung Smart Fridge. As showcased in the ad, everything is an Xbox now. Your portable PC, your smartphone, and even… your Xbox is an Xbox.

You can play on almost anything as long as you’ve got a subscription to Xbox Game Pass. It’s a great feature to have, in all honesty. If you can deal with the latency, the ability to jump into something like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the go with a controller attached to your phone is something I could have never conceived in my youth. I mean, I had to lug around a Gamecube with a screen if I wanted to play something that wasn’t my Gameboy when I was younger.

This push to make gaming more accessible to everyone is genuinely very nice. As long as you’ve got decent enough internet, Xbox Game Pass Cloud gaming is surprisingly decent. I could see playing a single-player game on here with little to no issue. Multiplayer, on the other hand, is a bit more of a mixed bag all in all.

Seeing as Xbox is pledging its support to be a multiplatform player for the foreseeable future, I wouldn’t be surprised if our PlayStation and Nintendo consoles become “Xbox”. Playing Halo on a PlayStation 5 would feel sacrilegious, but maybe this is the push that they need to stay competitive. With consoles breaking the bank like PlayStation 5 Pro, competition is more important than ever.