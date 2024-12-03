Just Days From Release, ‘Path of Exile 2’ Is the Top Most Selling Game on Steam Right Now

The Path of Exile 2 Early Access launch is only days away. The hype surrounding its upcoming release may be reaching its boiling point. If Steam sales are anything to go by, Path of Exile 2 is sitting comfortably at the number two spot. Just under the Steam Deck. Which means, at the time of this writing, Path of Exile 2 is the top most selling game by revenue on Steam. This doesn’t even take into account the number of Xbox or PlayStation 5 sales on their respective storefronts, either.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

This rapid ascension to popularity is undoubtedly due to last week’s recent Path of Exile 2 Early Access stream. Which revealed an in-depth look at various in-game content, endgame activities, and gameplay systems in the upcoming build. Asking a minimum of $30 USD to join the Early Access launch, most players expected developers Grinding Gear Games to offer half of the game’s campaign with a few endgame bosses to tide them over until the 1.0 release. What we’re getting, instead, is a fully-fledged endgame so rich with content that it makes Diablo 4, post-Vessel of Hatred expansion, look like preschool daycare.

Bored of running nightmare dungeon after nightmare dungeon until your eyes bleed? Yeah, make yourself at home, Exile.

The Path of Exile 2 stream was enough to convince Dwayne Jenkins, Waypoint’s Managing Editor, to jump on board and, evidently, thousands of others as well.

The Path of Exile 2 endgame content reveal, stretching to almost an hour and a half, kicked off with the game’s gripping opening cinematic. Following that, a glimpse of the starting six (out of a proposed 12) classes to play, alongside their abilities and Ascendancies to experience in the Early Access phase. Returning endgame mechanics like Breach, Ritual, Delirium, and Expedition will all be present and available to play in Path of Exile 2, which translates to hundreds of hours of unique content to play.

All that juicy content for $30 (which grants Early Access and the equivalent in premium store currency)? Or, if you wait for the 1.0 release later in 2025, for the low, low price of free? Yeah, sign me up. Sign your friends up. Sign your dad up, too — he’ll love it.

It’s only fitting that the Steam Deck is ahead of Path of Exile 2 in current sales. The game is essentially a match made in Heaven for portable consoles. ARPG veterans can utilize the classic point-and-click control scheme they’re familiar with. While WASD enjoyers and controller players can fit right at home with PoE2‘s various adjustable control and accessibility options. Path of Exile 1 is currently ‘Playable’ as far as Steam Deck status goes, likely due to its lack of control options. With PoE2‘s approach to diverse control modes? I wouldn’t be surprised to see it being Steam Deck ‘Verified’ upon launch.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 2 launches in Early Access on December 6, 2024. While $30 USD may be the minimum join? Superfans can boast their undying dedication through the various PoE2 Supporter Packs available. Each one includes its own ridiculously long list of in-game goodies.