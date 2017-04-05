Just How Realistic Is Pepsi’s Protest Advert?

(Top image: screen shot from the new new Pepsi Max advert)
Delicious and virtuous soft drink Pepsi Max has a new advert that is making the world a better place at this very moment. Watch it here.
… done? Okay good. Can you feel it? That’s the burden of years of oppression being lifted from your shoulders, a cathartic feeling not unlike when you burp after drinking too much soda.
The video features Kendall Jenner, who leaves a modelling shoot in order to join a protest. It ends up with her having a really great time with the police who are overlooking the protest.
It’s set to an inspirational anthem by Skip Marley with the lyrics:
We are the lions / We are the chosen / We’re going to shine out the dark
We are the movement / This generation / You’re gonna know who we are
Woah! Really makes you think!
Some naysayers on the internet have criticised the advert both for commercialising protest movements to sell fizzy pop, and for representing the police as quite nice people when actually they’re total arseholes. This strikes me as a pretty ungrateful attitude to take when someone’s genuinely trying to do good.
Whether they really want to change the world, or just boost their sales figures, is a debate that we’ll still be having years from now, but the immediate question is how effectively they captured the spirit of protest. I’ve looked through some key moments and weighed it all up.
THE MESSAGE
I don’t want to accuse Pepsi of choosing an innocuous slogan so they can market protest iconography without saying anything political, but the only way “Join the conversation” is going to startle the powers that be is if that conversation starts, “Do you know what it’s like to clean up your own mother’s piss?”
What Pepsi have failed to realise here is that authenticity is now marketable, and nobody is really going to go on a protest in order to say almost literally nothing.
Responding to criticism about the ad, Pepsi said, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” Personally, I think the above is a more important message to convey.
If that doesn’t work, what about these?:
What’s the matter Pepsi, too real? Okay, how about this?:
You could have appropriated this and changed it to “All governments and politicians will soon be swept away in a wave of delicious refreshing Pepsi.”
Or maybe they could have gone with:
Perhaps this is not “on brand”.
Come on, Pepsi – the stage is yours, say something!
THE STRUGGLE IS REAL(LY FUN!)
One thing that strikes you in the ad is that everyone’s having a fantastic time throughout. And why not? Empowering yourself should be a joyful experience, and certainly not one that could be violently disrupted by having your head caved in by the repressive arm of the state.
Pepsi have nailed the tone here. Protesting is always this fun. Look:
SEXY PROTESTERS
The best thing about protest, from a marketing point of view, is fresh faced idealism. Only young, sexy people can be bothered to change the world before they become disillusioned, accept the grinding “realities” of life under capitalism and their faces begin to sag.
See what I mean? I can see dollar signs.
THE COPS
But sure, not as stern as these guys.
Anyway, we don’t get to find out how the advert’s police officers would have reacted had anybody transgressed the agreed parameters of protest, because everyone’s too busy having a non-threatening time dancing and encouraging people in cafes to join in. Instead, Kendall Jenner offers the cop a Pepsi, which leads to…
Woo! Much rejoicing! Strained relations between the controversial “Join the Conversation” movement and the police have been saved thanks to a delicious soft drink. I guess everything is fine now and institutional police racism is at an end – certainly, these protesters are satisfied.
But for context, here’s how interactions with the police on protests can sometimes end up in real life:
But think about it: were these guys carrying conciliatory cans of Pepsi about their person for just such an eventuality? And if they had, would they have been punched in the head or made to eat tarmac? Presumably not, and so once gain I see no reason to doubt the verisimilitude of the advert.
In short, aside from a few minor errors to do with the messaging (see my suggestions), I think the controversy surrounding Pepsi’s advert is unwarranted.