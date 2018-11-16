Just Spend All Day Watching Janelle Monáe’s “Pynk” From Austin City Limits

You could spend the rest of the day tapping away at a keyboard, waiting for clock-off time, figuring out a place to drink or relax for the night. Or you could spend the whole day watching Janelle Monáe’s performance of “Pynk” from Austin City Limits. It’s meticulously choreographed but not so complex that it distracts from the lilting electro-funk or Monáe’s inescapable charisma. Six months on, this is still one of my favorite songs on Dirty Computer. And though Monáe’s decision to finally drop her android alter-ego was part of what made that record so impressive, the aesthetic that she so masterfully cultivates remains a marvel. Basically, I want someone to teach me how to dress like Janelle Monáe. Watch the performance at the top of the page.

