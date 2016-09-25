Just Watch Chance and Kanye Having Fun With It in Chicago

Chance the Rapper put together his own own festival in Chicago this weekend. Magnificent Coloring Day saw sets from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Skrillex, Alicia Keys, Collegrove, Tyler, The Creator, John Legend and Chance himself. And with all of those performers in one place, at the Chicago White Sox’s Cellular Field, it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that Kanye showed up to play a surprise set.



But it’s still really cool! He ran through a ton of hits back-to-back, playing “Black Skinhead,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Touch the Sky,” “Gold Digger,” “Father Stretch My Hands” parts 1 & 2, and his actually pretty fire verse on Schoolboy Q’s “THat Part.” But yeah, it’s Kanye West, turning up at Chance the Rapper’s festival at the White Sox’s stadium, in the year 2016. So he brought out Chance to play ​The Life of Pablo ​opener “Ultralight Beam.”​



The performance, which you can watch below, is sweet and fun and seems like it should be the closing scene in the film about Chance’s last two years. There are better recordings of this song, obviously; but there aren’t many moments as pure as the one in which Chance raps “I met Kanye West I’m never going to fail,” turns around, sees Kanye a foot away from him smiling back at him, and spontaneously giggles through his verse. Watching Tyler, The Creator pull a serious face in the background while wearing a neon leopard-print romper? Just a bonus.



Watch it. Feel good.

