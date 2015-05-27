Just Watch This LeBron Dunk Until You Die

I keep watching this and it keeps looking impossible. It’s not impossible, obviously; LeBron James can dunk with the best of them. Maybe it’s due to the slow motion of the first angle, but it just looks like LeBron shrugs off gravity and becomes weightless as he floats to the rim. None of that actually happened, LeBron just dunked on a fast break created by an Atlanta turnover, but just look at this still, noting where he is and recalling how very easily he threw this thing down, and dare to dream.

[TNT]