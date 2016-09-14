Justice Have Shared a New Single and Are Officially Releasing a New Album Called ‘Woman’

Update [September 14, 3 PM]: The track is out now, stream it on the BBC’s website.



Tuesday morning, French electro duo Justice posted a mysterious image featuring their signature cross to their Facebook with the caption ‘WOMAN,’ and it looked an awful lot like new album artwork. Now the band’s longtime label Ed Banger has Tweeted confirmation that the LP is indeed called Woman, also announcing that the duo of Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé will debut a new song called “Randy” today on BBC Radio 1 as DJ Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World. Mac’s show begins at 2 PM EST, and it lasts two hours. No official release date for Woman yet.

The duo’s previous single “Safe And Sound” was also debuted by Annie Mac just over two months ago on July 13.

The internet intensified its speculation that the band’s third LP was titled Woman when it discovered yesterday that the German Amazon webstore featured a listing for 3-CD box set of the same name by the band, which has since been taken down.

