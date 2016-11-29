Justin Bieber and DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You” Video Is a Somewhat Mediocre ‘Black Mirror’ Episode

Justin Bieber has appeared on two of 2016’s biggest hits, both of which are in fact the exact same song. Diplo’s “Cold Water” is one of them but DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You” is the other, and that’s the one that just got a music video several months after its release.

While the video begins as a tale of Attractive Young People robbing a bank, there is a twist directly ripped from this season’s Black Mirror involving VR helmets which in all honesty makes the video seem more inspired by the specific gameplay mechanics of Left 4 Dead’s online co-op mode than any Bonnie & Clyde story. You can check the video out below.

Phil is not going to shut up about that show. He’s on Twitter.

