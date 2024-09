It’s been a pretty fucking wild night for OVO Sound Radio right? Just now we got a sweet new track from the combined talents of Drake and Gucci Mane, and the new tracks aren’t stopping. Drake decided to drop a remix of “One Dance” featuring none other than Justin Bieber. It’s a sweet mix, Bieber is a pretty rad fit for the song and hell, it’s probably going to end up being the song of the summer. So, embrace it.