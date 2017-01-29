Justin Bieber Gets Smushed Into the Glass By Chris Pronger at NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Justin Bieber has a fairly punchable face. Sure, there are worse celebrities you could be in this world. (Though this particular, democratically-generated list does put Bieber at No. 1—Hitler is No. 4, FYI.) But Justin Bieber’s sports-fanboy thirst, and psycho-sexual-rubberized nature is a little grating on the soul.

That said, Bieber is Canadian and apparently knows how to skate, so his presence at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout was requisite. But that didn’t mean NHL-ers like former Flyers hall of famer Chris Pronger had to roll out a cushy red carpet for him.

All 6’6″, 220 pounds of 42-year-old Pronger decided to squash the shit out of 5’9″, 145-pound Bieber on a pass behind the goal line, and to hilarious effect. This photo is particularly choice:

AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: pic.twitter.com/hhykeHh5Oh

— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017

Note not only Bieber eating shit, but the shit-eating grin of Pronger. Delightful.

It wasn’t all bad for J-Boob. Bieber got to meet Gretzky and a whole bunch of other hockey stars that night, and called the whole experience “one of the highlights of my life.” Bieber might even have a bit of nostalgia for the Pronger encounter. You could say Bieber’s missing more than just his body… check.