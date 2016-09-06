Justin Bieber Got His Sand-Sculpted Face Kicked in Pretty Badly

New York State police are looking for help identifying the person who damaged the part of the sand sculpture at the New York State Fair depicting singer Justin Bieber.

The sculpture, which is located in the Center of Progress building in Syracuse, was apparently vandalized Thursday evening.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully Steve Martin, Charley Pride, Bob Dylan and Patti LaBelle who were also part of the sculpture were left unharmed but it looks like Bieber got his face kicked in pretty badly

Police are now searching for a man who appeared “highly intoxicated” when smashing Bieber’s sand head.

The sculpture pays tribute to some the many artists that have performed at the fair’s Mohegan Sun Grandstand, which was imploded in January. Bieber performed at the Grandstand in 2010 for a crowd of 17,000.