Justin Bieber Got into a Fist Fight after Cavs-Warriors Game

It is no secret that Justin Bieber has a big personality, and that personality has gotten the Canadian pop star into a number of well-documented fights, albeit not many physical ones. It appears he tried to change the narrative Wednesday night.



Not long after Bieber was mercilessly booed by a sold-out crowd in Cleveland for Game 3 between the Cavs and Warriors, he showed his true Canadian spirit and got into hockey mode. A TMZ video shows Bieber exchanging blows with a much bigger fellow before the fight was broken up. Or, before the Biebs got his ass kicked.

Bieber, nonetheless, impressed his pal Floyd Mayweather, who said Bieber showed heart.

“He ain’t no bitch,” Mayweather told TMZ.

The origin of the conflict is still unclear, but with the NBA and NHL finals going on at the same time, maybe Bieber was gearing up for Thursday’s Game 5 between the Sharks and Penguins when he dropped the gloves and delivered a right hand.



It’s not too late to say sorry, Biebs.