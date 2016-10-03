Justin Bieber Is Bringing His Purpose World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2017

​One of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and definitely the biggest, most famous and talented Canadian of all time is coming to Australia.

Justin Bieber, who teased​ an announcement for Australia and New Zealand shows last week on Twitter, will officially bring his Purpose World Tour down under for five exclusive dates in March next year.

The press release calls him a global superstar and you can’t argue with that. The dude is big and riding on a new wave of critical acclaim from his latest album Purpose.

It will be Bieber’s first visit to Australia since a promotional visit a year ago, where he performed intimate showcases to select fans. The upcoming shows won’t be as intimate as they will be in football stadiums.

He will be supported across all dates by rising Dutch producer Martin Garrix; who has played his own headline sets at Coachella, Ultra and more.

Tickets are on sale October 12.

Justin Bieber – Purpose Australia and New Zealand tour 2017

March 6 – Perth at nib Stadium

March 10 – Melbourne at Etihad Stadium

March 13 – Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium

March 15 – Sydney at ANZ Stadium

March 18 – Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium