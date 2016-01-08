Justin Bieber Is Pissing off Canada Because He Voted for Chris Paul

This story originally appeared on VICE Sports Canada.

Justin Bieber is a celebrity. He has celebrity friends. Some play in the NBA, like Clippers guard Chris Paul. Given his influence and massive following on Twitter, Bieber called on his Beliebers to help boost Paul’s All-Star candidacy. By including a player’s name and the hashtag #NBAVote, it counts in the official voting tally.

So that’s what Bieber did twice last night, garnering close to 60,000 retweets for his pal at the time of this post. It probably won’t matter in the end, though, as Paul, as of yesterday, trailed the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook for the second-backcourt spot in the Western Conference by over 200,000 votes.

Everyone RT this to get my man Chris Paul — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)January 8, 2016

But with Bieber being Canadian and the Raptors the only NBA team from north of the border—not to mention Toronto is hosting this year’s ASG—his tweet has upset people in the Great White North who feel he should be throwing his support behind Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Bieber has to vote Raptors players! Bieber can’t support his friends who play on American teams!



The one person it seemed to really irk is outspoken Toronto councillor Norm Kelly (or the person who runs his Twitter account), who called The Biebs a traitor for not supporting the Toronto boys. There’s still time for Bieber to do so if he pleases, but there’s of course no obligation for him to just because he’s Canadian.

You Americans can keep Bieber. We don’t want him anymore. — Norm Kelly (@norm)January 8, 2016

The Sacramento Kings also voiced their displeasure, tweeting to Bieber that he should have voted Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins instead. Crying to celebrities for votes is what the All-Star Game voting process has come to.



Bieber isn’t the only celebrity using his following to spike numbers. Paul, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade have been voting for each other, too, through shoutouts on Twitter.

Bieber famously botched voting for Lowry last year. The “One Less Lonely Girl” star plugged Lowry on a tweet that got over 50K retweets, but he got the hashtag wording wrong. None of those retweets counted.