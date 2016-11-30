Justin Bieber Isn’t Coming Back to Instagram Because It’s the Domain of Satan, Apparently

Justin Bieber is tired of everything. The latest saga in his fatigue comes from a concert in London, where he addressed the disappearance of his at-times incredible Instagram page. After testing the crowd for enthusiasm, he pulls a respectable fakeout and says he’s definitely not returning to the social media service because “Instagram is for the devil.”

“I’m sure… I think hell is Instagram,” Bieber continues, which is ironic considering his tour merch is 80s thrash-metal inspired. If eternal damnation is to be stuck in the DMs, as Bieber preaches, it honestly wouldn’t be surprising. It’s also not surprising that the Biebs insists on staying pure and righteous, as he is the same devout man who once said “you don’t need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn’t make you a taco.” Watch Bieber’s sermon below.

Videos by VICE

Phil listens to Behemoth as much as he does ‘Purpose.’ He’s on Twitter.

