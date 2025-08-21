Justin Bieber Lookalike Tricked a Vegas Nightclub Into Letting Him Perform, Allegedly Racked up $10K Bill Before Getting Kicked Out

There are some pretty good celebrity lookalikes out there, impersonating stars and making a little money on the side, but none of them are as good as French Justin Bieber impersonator Dylan Desclos, who recently allegedly tricked a nightclub into letting him perform while racking up a $10,000 tab.

The story, according to LAD Bible, is that Desclos popped into XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (Aug. 16), looking just like The Biebs and, it seems, telling people that’s who he was, though it’s unclear if he actually said anything or if everyone assumed it was Bieber and he just let them keep thinking it.

At one point, he hopped on stage and performed with DJ Gryffin, who completely believed he was doing a set with the real Justin Bieber until, he says, a friend told him it was a “fake.” Check out his whole video below, revealing what happened from his perspective.

The Wynn hotel, where the XS Nightclub is located, has since banned Desclos from its properties for life. “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage,” hotel management said in a statement, as shared by Consequence. “As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.”

Page Six reports that a Bieber fan wrote of Desclos on social media: “To get the EXACT same tattoos as Justin Bieber and come to a nightclub and try to scam $10,000 worth of bottles off a casino is psychotic …”

In response to the backlash, Desclos’ official TikTok account shared the following since-deleted post: “For your information, it wasn’t me who pretended to be the real Justin, it was my team who was behind it. Well, clearly I was the one who passed, but I always say I’m the lookalike …”