BBC Radio 1’s “SFW Version” of the “Famous” Video Is Very Polite and Kind of Adorable



The much sought-after but rarely seen Biebedroom eyes.

Kanye’s music video/art installation for “Famous” more or less got the reaction he wanted: gobsmacked awe at Yeezy’s audacity, lawsuit threats from Ray J, and complaints from George W. Bush’s camp that he actually lifts, bro. To cash in on the hubbub, BBC Radio 1 put together a “SFW” version of the video. It’s only loosely connected to the original by being set in a bed and featuring the “Famous” instrumental on loop in the background; otherwise this is just a bunch of clothed famous people meekly flirting with each other. It’s kind of cute!

Justin Bieber compliments his own “perfectly symmetrical face” and “nice jugular action” at Cheryl’s request (please just let the Brits explain her). We agree with and endorse Bieber’s statements. Nick Jonas and Carly Rae Jepsen attempt to out-sexy-voice each other while Meghan Trainor makes a cringey reference to her single that everyone is tired of already. Craig David, 5 Seconds of Summer and other, more exclusively British people show up. Honestly, if you’re a celebrity shipper (which… you do you, man) this video is probably catnip. Same goes if you enjoy general awkwardness, so watch it below.

Phil Witmer