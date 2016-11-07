Justin Bieber Rides Solo to Bar, Plays Piano in Return for Free Drinks

(Lead image via YouTube)

Despite its faults, humanity is responsible for a small cachet of things that make life better. Take the beauty of love, for example. Or the ability to make fire, or the advent of ice cold slush drinks, or the microwave. And at the pinnacle of this ever shortening list of Good Things is how good it feels to be given something for free. There is a unique beauty in a vessel of food or alcoholic beverage or even a packet of tomato soup materialising in one’s life apropos of nothing.

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber found himself on the receiving end of one of these acts of good will. Or perhaps to be more clear, he entered into a transaction by which he performed some songs on a piano in a bar and received an entire bar tab worth of free drinks in return for his performance.

TMZ reports that Bieber was at Fifth Pubhouse in Toronto by himself, watching some basketball and having a pensive and solo drink “when the spirit moved him to the keyboard”. At this point, Mr Bieber turned into Mr Piano Man. He played a cover of The Beatles “Let It Be” and his own track “Sorry”. Watch thembelow in all their handheld glory.