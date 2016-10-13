Justin Bieber Showed Up At A School in North London to Play Football

Justin Bieber is currently in London for the UK leg of his ‘Purpose World Tour’, which started off a bit weirdly with him going through the motions like someone who has been performing for seven years straight and could probably do with a sit down.

Anyway, before his second night at the O2 yesterday he dropped into Highgate School in North London to play football with some seniors, because why not? Hanging out with some real people while getting a decent bout of cardio in probably sounds like heaven when you’ve been on tour for half a year. Plus you get to freak everyone out in the process.

Videos by VICE

Here he is above and below – not wearing that really fucking obvious disguise of a felt moustache and wig like he did the last time he went out in public – standing among some high school football lads who you can glean a solid 15 minutes of entertainment from by zooming in on all their facial expressions.