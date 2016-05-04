Justin Bieber Allegedly Smashed a Guy’s iPhone for Filming Him Choke on a Beer Bong

Read: PETA Blasts Justin Bieber for Posing with Allegedly Abused Tiger

Imagine the scene for a second: It’s NBA All-Star weekend and pop juggernaut and bad boy supreme Justin Bieber is in a bumpin’-ass Houston nightclub called Cle. Bieber is in VIP; he’s just used Post Malone as an ashtray; he’s clearly having fun. Until someone breaks out a beer bong.

Apparently, when it comes to beer bongs, the Biebs is “clearly a novice,” fellow club-goer Robert Earl Morgan told TMZ. When Bieber took his turn at chugging, Morgan caught the messy moment on his cellphone, barely missing the blast of beer shooting from the bong hose and onto Bieber’s face and clothes with frothy abandon.

When Bieber saw Morgan filming the beer disaster, he allegedly smashed Morgan’s phone to pieces. Now, Morgan is suing the Biebs for upward of $100,000, TMZ reports.

Lest you consider that a tad steep, consider this: Morgan, who is minoring in photography at college, lost thousands of pictures and videos he captured on his phone, precious moments from his travels and his grandmother’s 100th birthday party that he’ll never get back.

Morgan contends he lost business contacts in his phone as well, and that this cost him commission, affecting his ability to make a living. In short—yes, Justin, it is too late now to say sorry.