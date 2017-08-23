Justin Bieber Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather on IG and Things Got ‘Nuclear’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has allegedly branded Justin Bieber a “traitor” after the pop star unfollowed him on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Mayweather went “insane, nuclear” after being unfollowed because he had supporter Bieber during his tough times. The two, who were good friends and often seen near the ring together during Mayweather’s boughts, are allegedly no longer on speaking terms.

TMZ claims that Bieber is being counselled by the Hillsong Church and was told by church officials to cut off bad influences from his life. Apparently Mayweather falls into that category. He also falls into the category of one of the greatest boxers of all time, something Bieber should consider before calling him out ahead of a fight with Conor McGregor this weekend.

He also falls into the category of adult, something he should consider before getting angry over some one unfollowing him on Instagram.