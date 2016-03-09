Justin Bieber’s Prolific History of Almost Fighting

On Sunday, “What Do You Mean” singer and new MMA fan, Justin Bieber, grieved Conor McGregor’s unprecedented loss to Nate Diaz in a series of posts to his Instagram. The heartbroken pop sensation posted a photo of McGregor that called him a “champ” in lieu of his loss, followed by a video post where he quipped that Diaz’s style was “terrible.” Diaz has since responded with a post of his own, calling the heartthrob, and qualified analyst, a “hater.” We trace the impressive history of Floyd Mayweather’s cornerman’s almost-fights.

Nate Diaz, ongoing

March 6, 2016: Bieber calls UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, the “champ,” following the Irishman’s loss to Nate Diaz. He follows the post with a video in which he toasts to McGregor, expressing his grief. The video caption reads, “No bandwagon but Conor is a true champion, fights with and finesse, all the respect to Nate but his is terrible. Nate has crazy heart respect.”

March 8, 2016: Diaz tells Bieber to “shut [his] bitch ass up” in a meme posted to his Instagram.

Scott Disick

December 13, 2015: A photo posted to Instagram ignited rumors surrounding Bieber’s alleged hookup with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kourtney Kardashian, inciting a feud between the Biebs and the “Lord.” An unnamed Disick Insider reported to The Hollywood Gossip that Bieber “needs to make sure he keeps his distance from his kids,” or else “Scott will come after him.”

Security Guard

September 12, 2015: An MGM Grand security guard squares up with Floyd Mayweather’s cornerman after confusing him to be an obnoxious fan. A video posted by TMZ shows the Biebs being consoled by a fedora-clad gentleman following their near-scuffle.

Aaron Carter, Drake Bell

April 12, 2014: In a Tweet that has since been deleted, “Aaron’s Pary” singer writes, “I think I just need to punch @justinbieber in his face and then he will go back to normal. @DrakeBell lol”

April 12, 2014: Drake Bell posts a photo with Carter the same day and a video drops of the two dissing then 21-year-old Justin Bieber.

April 18, 2014: Carter apologizes to Bieber, says he didn’t “mean it.”

Aaron Carter, ongoing?

November 16, 2015: Billboard publishes an interview with music attorney, Aaron Rosenberg, that ignites a feud between Aaron Carter and JB. The interviewer asks the celebrity lawyer why Bieber didn’t turn into Carter, to which he credits the “five F’s”—family, faith, friends, fans, and formula—for Justin’s success.

January 3, 2016: Carter tells Bieber he is not an idiot.

January 26, 2016: BSB little bro, Aaron Carter, responds to the Billboard interview on “Oprah: Where Are They Now.” Carter claims Bieber’s camp approved all questions and allowed Rosenberg to take a jab at him. He speculates Bieber is threatened by him and warns him to stay in his lane.

Orlando Bloom

July 7, 2012: Justin Bieber cozies up to Orlando Bloom’s ex, Miranda Kerr, after a Victoria’s Secret Show.

April 24, 2014: Orlando Bloom cozies up to Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

July 29, 2014: TMZ reports news that Bloom swung at Bieber after he refused an extended hand from the Pirates of the Caribbean star. A video shows Bieber yelling, “what’s up bitch,” to Bloom after allegedly ducking his throw. Following the scuffle in Ibiza, Biebs posted and quickly deleted a photo of Kerr to his Instagram.

Big Sean

April 9, 2015: Justin Bieber cozies up to Ariana Grande during an “As Long As You Love Me” performance.

April 9, 2015: Justin thanks Ariana Grande for having him on stage during an L.A. stop on her Honeymoon tour, in what the media perceived as a diss to Big Sean.

Date unknown: A tweet, allegedly posted and deleted by Big Sean surfaces, raising rumors of a feud between the Biebs and the “I Don’t Fuck With You” rapper. “This kid is about to learn not to touch my girl like that. Beliebe [sic] dat,” the tweet reads.

April 9, 2015: Big Sean denies there’s any beef between the two and calls the tweet “fake,” according to TMZ.

David Arquette

March 15, 2015: Funny guy, David Arquette, is kicked out of Bieber’s birthday party after word spread that the reportedly “messed up” 43-year-old was talking trash about him.

March 30, 2015: Arquette reveals to Howard Stern that he was neither in a fight nor kicked out of the birthday boy’s Las Vegas bash. David apparently “popped” Bieber in the nuts, calling it a “little love tap,” catalyzing any weirdness. Neither camp has commented on the incident.

Manny Pacquiao

May 3, 2015: Ever the faithful cornerman, Justin Bieber addresses Manny Pacquiao with a subtle “fuck you,” before the disgraced boxer’s fight with JB’s coach, Floyd Mayweather. The experienced cornerman—Bieber had, until then, accompanied Mayweather along five fights—went on to join Mayweather during a press briefing, then again ringside, following Floyd’s win. Bieber would soon get into a scuffle with a security guard at MGM Grand who did not recognize the coveted member of Mayweather’s entourage.

May 3, 2015: Pacquiao doesn’t recognize Justin Bieber.

Fernando Vargas, Fernando Vargas, Jr.

December 14, 2014: Fernando Vargas offers up his son, Fernando Vargas, Jr., to fight Justin Bieber, who was training with Floyd Mayweather at the time. In an interview with BBoxingNews.com, the senior Vargas, and two-time world boxing champion, tells JBiebs to pick a time and a place. Though Vargas has expressed his respect for Mayweather many times publicly, he doubts the singer’s ability to beat his son.

Zedd

February 19, 2015: Selena Gomez’s former fling and dj, Zedd, found himself in a feud with Justin Bieber, after he allegedly stated that he “would fight” with Zedd to woo his true love, Hollywood Life reports.

April 1, 2015: Bieber and Zedd squash the short-lived feud with intervention by Skrillex. It’s reported the two would soon become friends—a surprising and deeply personal feat for JB, who can’t seem to get over what was once “Jelena.”