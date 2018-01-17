Justin Timberlake Addresses Janet Jackson Super Bowl Incident

Justin Timberlake sat down with Zane Lowe to talk about his upcoming album Man of the Woods and return to the Super Bowl stage this year. Justin has been quiet about the aftermath between him and Janet since the incident in 2004, but seems to have come to terms with it after all these years, telling Lowe they had resolved the situation.

ZANE: And you and Janet took some time to do that after the fact and kind of resolve the situation and we’re able to make peace of the whole thing.

JUSTIN: Absolutely.

ZANE: Yeah

JUSTIN: And I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.

Videos by VICE

Watch the rest of the interview above.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.