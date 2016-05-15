Watch Justin Timberlake’s Eurovision Medley

Photo via Justin Timberlake’s Instagram

All signs are pointing to Justin Timberlake’s massive return to his pop throne, as seen in recent weeks. Earlier this month he put out a new song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” his first new track in three years. Now, he’s recently appeared on international music competition Eurovision to play a medley of his biggest tracks. It opened up with “Rock Your Body,” which also boasted a flurry of lights and back up musicians. From there it translated to “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” which elicited a huge reaction from the crowd. Hopefully more Justin is on its way soon.