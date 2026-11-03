Justin Timberlake Reportedly Reuniting With Janet Jackson for Tell-All Documentary

Justin Timberlake’s controversial moment with Janet Jackson in 2004 has lived in infamy. For Jackson, she was effectively blacklisted from the music industry after JT exposed one of her nipples on the massive Super Bowl stage. For the “SexyBack” singer, he largely walked away unscathed and continued a dominant decade in pop music.

However, with time, people have started to really harp on Timberlake’s role in the controversy. He never addressed any of the backlash— until now. In a report from Variety, he’s going to release a four part docuseries on Apple TV in December. It’s being billed as a ‘tell-all’ experience from Justin Timberlake, where he’ll address everything, from his relationship with Britney Spears to the controversy with Janet Jackson. Currently, there’s no word from all parties involved and further details weren’t provided.

Videos by VICE

JT has been largely off the radar since his DWI arrest in 2024. He’s appeared as a guest at concerts for both Jay-Z and Don Toliver but has avoided the spotlight at large. But it’s clear that he’s been thinking about some of the cringier moments in his public persona.

Back in October 2026, he responded to a video of a woman deeply exhausted by his love for beatboxing. She wondered how so many people not only put up with it but actively loved it. In hindsight, it seems like Timberlake actually understood too.

Justin Timberlake Tackles Janet Jackson, Britney Spears in New Docuseries

“I often look back on that time as well— I still haven’t come up with any answers,” he responded. “I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me.”

In regards to Janet Jackson, many might naturally assume that she hates Justin Timberlake for exposing her on one of the world’s biggest stages. However, even amidst all the controversy, she actually made it a point to protect him from all the public backlash.

“We talked once and [Justin] said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement,’” Jackson recalled in her own documentary. “And I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I said, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.’”

Moreover, she said that she shares a good relationship with Justin Timberlake. “Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop,” she said. “Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic