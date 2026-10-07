Justin Timberlake is hoping that fans will “forgive” him for the cringy beatboxing era of his career. He’s also warned, however, that it could happen again.

The comments came after social media creator Hannah Young (@uhhuhhannah) took to Instagram to call out the NSYNC member. “We don’t talk about Justin Timberlake beatboxing enough,” Young said in the video posted Oct. 4, 2026.

Videos by VICE

“Because there was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just,” she added. Young then imitated the beatboxing sounds: “Boots and cats, boots and cats. And we were like, ‘Yes. There he is.’”

If you don’t remember Justin Timberlake’s beatboxing era, consider yourself lucky

“Nobody questioned it. Nobody said, ‘Justin, you know, we have drums. This is a professional recording studio. There are instruments available to you,’” she went on to say. “But no, Justin Timberlake wanted to make space noises with his mouth. You couldn’t stop him … awards shows, live performances.”

“You gave that man a microphone, and there was always a chance he was about to go, ‘Boots and cats, boots and cats,’” Young continued. “And we liked it. That’s what I need us to sit with.”

She then concluded, “We were watching that man make drum noises with his mouth like, ‘Oh my God, what can’t he do?’ I just, I think about it sometimes.”

Justin Timberlake is sorry for beatboxing, but he still might do it again

In response to Young’s video, Timberliake himelf turned up in the comments. He apilogized for his actions, and confessed regret. “I often look back on that time as well. I still haven’t come up with any answers,” he penned. “I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me.”

It didn;t end there, through. Becasue even tjhoguht he’s still be ing called out in 2026, decades later. And even though he seems genuingly embarassed of being *that guy*, Timberlake admitted that it might still happen again.

“Also, I can’t promise I won’t do it again,” he said in what I can only presume was a threatenign tone. “God help us all.”

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy