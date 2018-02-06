Justin Trudeau Said ‘Peoplekind’ and Right-wing Media Is Very Upset!

Folks, you’ll never guess what Canada’s biggest cuck is getting up to now. Our feminist prime minister is so woke his brain went supernova and exploded! You can watch him in this 22-second clip mansplain to a young woman that she should say “peoplekind” instead of “mankind” because it’s more inclusive. Wow. Social justice really rots your brain. They should put a trigger warning for idiocy on those town hall tickets!

Right. Justin Trudeau can be a smarmy liberal goofball when he’s working the room, but there is more to this curtly edited clip—which is being pushed by numerous right-wing media sources and trolls—than meets the eye.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=JDAYH0GSDWs%3Fstart%3D3960

The interaction took place in Edmonton on February 2 at MacEwan University. An hour into the town hall, he picks a question from the audience but the initial woman declines, taps her friend on the shoulder, says “we are one, so she will speak on my behalf” and sits back down. Her friend stands up and thanks the prime minister for establishing a gender-balanced cabinet, then issues the following pronouncement:

“We believe you have done this because you recognize the ability and power that women actually possess… Women have this power… because they hold something called ‘maternal love.’ And maternal love, scientifically known as ‘mitochondria’ or ‘oxytocin’ is the necessity that sustains life in our global village. This is a kind of love that puts others ahead of themselves, like a mother cares for her children. If the economy fills with women, it will develop beautifully, and this is honestly what the country needs.”

She then proceeds to ask Trudeau if he will revisit the legislation about volunteer funding for religious organizations, followed by the disclaimer that “maternal love is the law that’s going to change all mankind…”

The prime minister waves his hands to intervene. “We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ actually. It’s more inclusive.”

Everyone in the audience laughs and applauds, including the girl he interrupted. She thanks him for the correction. “Yes! Exactly!” she exclaims, unaware that the prime minister of Canada has just roasted her in front of an auditorium full of her peers. Trudeau starts talking about the Summer Jobs Program. But the woman cuts him off and informs him she has a second question, which is that she wants to share the message of “God the Mother” and expresses her hope that he will join her in Bible study. Trudeau turns away and clears his throat and huffs “that’s still not a second question” before going back into his point about volunteer funding legislation.

After watching the extra three minutes of video around the clip in question, it seems like this is less a snuff film of “common sense” than it is the prime minister doing a reasonably good job of handling a intensely religious Christian-adjacent heretic. The video clip is real, but it has been cut to play as a (funny and believable) lie.

As far as politics on the internet in 2018 goes, this particular viral video is pretty dumb and harmless. But it’s a good example of the right-wing propaganda pipeline in action, and also how cavalier we have all become in the poisoned water of social media. The video, which is currently the subject of some quick hits in right-wing media outlets, was tweeted by Fox News this morning. Prior to that, the video clip blowing up on Twitter in Canada was floated by something called ‘Caldron Pool’, a reactionary Christian website. But (a slightly longer version of) the video appears to have originated with a white supremacist website called Squawker on February 4. (For those of you interested, Squawker will also keep you totally up-to-date on Justin Trudeau’s connection to the Pizzagate pedophile ring.)

Anyway, this is a good reminder in always considering your source before you read or share stuff on the internet. There are lots of genuine reasons to roll your eyes at Justin Trudeau that don’t involve brutal YouTube hackjobs by literal Nazis. Better yet, never post, never comment, never view. That’s the only way to win this 21st century game.

