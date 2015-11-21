Juventus’ Paulo Dybala Traps and Scores off of a Half-Volley, While Manager Allegri Ties His Shoes

IT’S @PauDybala_JR WITH A VOLLEY! @JuventusFC in the lead! #SerieA https://t.co/TsTLIRqUu7

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 21, 2015

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala came into the Milan match with his business pants on. Dybala was ready for Alex Sandro’s cross as he chested down the ball, letting it settle to a knee-high half bounce, and balletically rocketed it into the back of the net with a pivot. Dybala’s celebration verged on pure jubilation, as he spilled out all over the field. Meanwhile, his coach celebrated by tying his shoes.

No one really knows what manager Massimiliano Allegri was thinking when the cameras turned on him, only to find him lacing up his boots. But maybe the golazo was just that inspiring—that he wanted to get in there and play himself. Nothing like a half volley off some Armani shoes.