K. Camp and Slim Jxmmi Toss Way Too Much Cash in the Video for “Free Money”

It’s a good time to be Slim Jxmmi, a.k.a. half of Rae Sremmurd, a.k.a. Paul McCartney’s relative​, a.k.a. the guy who is coming to the city to confiscate the money. The Black Beatles are ascendant​. And what does one do with said confiscated money, you might ask? Ah, the eternal question. In this case, Jxmmi’s elder K. Camp has some advice. He answers by asking another question: What will you do for this cash? This is high capitalist discourse. Real financial markets talk. Game theory. Bonds.

The gist of what might be done for the cash can probably be gotten from the amount of bouncing asses in the video for “Free Money.” It is a copious amount of asses. K. Camp recommends bouncing said asses for a bag, and Uncle Jxmmi agrees, emphasizing that under no circumstances should you do anything for a mere buck. There may be money getting thrown every direction, but you should still know your worth. Jxmmi and K. Camp are a natural pair on the song, which is off of K. Camp’s recently released EP, Lyric Ave​.

“I had no features at all on Lyric Ave,” K. Camp said over email. “But when I heard this beat I knew I wanted to turn up on this record with somebody, so I hit my bro Slim Jxmmi.”​ Check out the results for yourself below:



