K-drama Couple Files For Divorce And Breaks The Internet

The hashtag #SongSongCouple was trending worldwide on October 31, 2017, when Descendants of the Sun co-stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo married in a private ceremony in Seoul.
Now, the same hashtag is trending again, but for a completely different reason—the couple is divorcing after two years of marriage.
On June 26, Song Joong-ki’s legal counsel announced that they have filed for divorce on behalf of the actor.
Upset fans took to Twitter to express their emotions over the ordeal. While the former couple respectfully asked for privacy and to refrain from speculation, fans couldn’t help but go against their wishes, thinking about what went wrong.
Some are even left comparing the lives of the two to the plot of Descendants of the Sun, a popular Korean television series that found immense popularity in Asia.
And when we say hearts broke everywhere, we mean it. Here’s a sampling of the comments online:
Song Joong-ki recognized the global heartbreak in an official statement.
“First, I’d like to apologize for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me,” he said. “Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.”
Following his statement, Song Hye-kyo also released her own, which included a reason behind the divorce.
“The reason [for the divorce] is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision,” a representative of her agency said.
It looks like it’s a decision that might take longer for fans, rather than the couple, to accept.