K-Pop Group Garners Backlash After Canceling Sold-Out Show Just 30 Minutes Before It Started

Fans in Detroit were left brokenhearted on November 3, 2026, after K-pop group KATSEYE canceled their show. According to the message on the group’s Instagram, one of their members was sick and unable to perform. But with a packed house and 30 minutes before showtime, the decision to postpone the concert didn’t sit well with fans.

According to reports from Fox 2 Detroit, the group’s fanbase is predominantly young girls, attending the show accompanied by a parent. Those who traveled from out of town didn’t appreciate the last-minute cancellation. Several parents took to social media to air their grievances with KATSEYE. But the local news outlet also spoke to one mother that night.

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Jessica Lenhardt of Snokie, Illinois, took her two daughters, ages 8 and 10, to the KATSEYE concert on November 3. They not only left disappointed, but out nearly $5,000 after VIP tickets, travel, and outfits for her daughters. Lenhardt also mentioned that they took off two days of school and work for the concert, and drove five and a half hours from Snokie to Detroit.

KATSEYE Cancels Sold Out Concert at Last Minute, Leaving Many Fans Out Thousands of Dollars

“It was shocking that they went through and kind of kept our hopes up until a few minutes before the show,” Lenhardt told local Detroit news. “So I do think that if things were going wrong since the morning or even a day before, we should’ve been notified maybe 24 hours at least in advance, and they could’ve saved a lot of people coming from out of town the time and effort to get there.”

The canceled KATSEYE show will be rescheduled, and Lenhardt said she and her daughters would try to make it. However, the cost of attending concerts keeps rising across all genres, but especially pop music. It’s getting harder for fans to afford the exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first health issue that has plagued KATSEYE. In August, the group pulled out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival due to a sprained ankle. Additionally, two members have already stepped away for health reasons. There’s speculation that Sophia Laforteza will return in January 2027, but Manon Bannerman may have moved on from the group.

On KATSEYE’s latest Instagram post, the comments were flooded with angry fans after the canceled concert. “You guys knew u weren’t feeling well this morning and yall decided to wait until 30 min before opening to say something?” one fan wrote in disbelief. Another commented, “Thanks for ruining my 9 year olds birthday that we traveled 5 hours for this show and paid $1k+ for freaking resale tickets.”

Some fans mentioned that the whole group should go on hiatus, pointing out that there’s clearly something wrong. They wrote, “Yall keep making things worse for the girls and the fans by pushing them to their limit and not letting them rest when they very obviously need it!”

In a similar comment, one person noted the exhaustion was exactly why Bannerman left the group. “Manon deserves an apology,” they commented. “This is exactly what she advocated for. Just cancel the rest of the tour and let the girls rest.”

Photo by Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images