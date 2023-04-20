K-Pop Star Found Dead at 25 in His Apartment

K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the band ASTRO, has died at the age of 25.

His death was confirmed in a statement by the band and its management agency on Twitter, which did not specify the cause.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,” the agency said on Thursday. It also implored fans to refrain from speculating about the cause of his death as his family processed the news.

According to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, Moonbin was found dead in his home in the upscale neighborhood of Gangnam on Wednesday evening by his manager, who then contacted the Seoul Gangnam Police Station.

While his agency’s initial statement made no mention of the cause of death, police said on Thursday they believe Moonbin had died in an apparent suicide, stating that they found no evidence of foul play and no suicide note, Yonhap News Agency reported. Moonbin was reportedly living alone at his home, and the police are considering conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Moonbin was a singer, dancer, actor, and model. He was most notably a member of ASTRO, a

six-person male K-pop group that debuted in 2016 with their EP Spring Up. They quickly gained worldwide fame and were named to Billboard’s top 10 list of new K-pop groups that year. Moonbin also performed as part of the band Moonbin & Sanha, which started in 2020.

His agency’s announcement prompted an outpouring of grief on social media. Many fans expressed shock at the star’s sudden death.

Moonbin is one of several young K-pop stars who have died in recent years.

In August, South Korean actress Yoo Ju-eun died at the age of 27. Her older brother shared the news along with Yoo’s apparent suicide note, in which she wrote that she led a happy life but her heart “screams that I don’t want to live.”

In 2019, 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli was found dead in her home. The star was outspoken about her severe depression and being a victim of online bullying.

About a month later, her friend and K-pop star Goo Hara was also found dead in her home. Police found a handwritten note from the 28-year-old saying she was “pessimistic about her life.” Goo had similarly spoken out about her depression and had vowed to respond to hateful comments she received online. The star was also abused by an ex-boyfriend who blackmailed her over their sex videos.

In December 2019, South Korean actor and K-pop star Cha In-ha was found dead in his home. The 27-year-old was the third young Korean star to have died in the space of three months.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone now or text START to 741741 to message with the Crisis Text Line.