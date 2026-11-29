The music industry and society at large have made it a point to normalize AI as much as possible. Record labels are partnering with big tech firms in order to integrate it in a variety of different ways. Artists and producers are empowering the use and are openly utilizing it to score big hits on the Billboard Hot 100. If it wasn’t for the alleged stealing in lawsuits, it would likely be even more common.

However, some artists have made it a point to fight back against the integration of AI in the music industry. One of those artists is K-Pop singer/songwriter, actor, and director Kim Jae-joong. In a tweet captured by the popular account Pop Base, he called out South Korean music shows for awarding AI-generated songs. Ultimately, he felt bad for his fellow artists who tirelessly work without the medium just to be slighted by the industry.

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“What do you think about AI music taking the top spot on music shows? Am I the only one who just feels so sorry for the artists who have worked so hard?” the K-Pop star tweeted.

Reactions to the post similarly took issue with the phenomenon. One person wondered how we managed to allow AI-generated music to finagle its way onto the charts and into history. “I mean this is basic common sense,” they wrote. “But how are ai generated songs even allowed to make it on their official charts??”

Kim Jae-joong Calls Out K-Pop Industry For Rewarding AI-Generated Music at Shows

AI isn’t the only issue that artists like Kim Jae-joong are taking issue with. An October 2026 report detailed how some of the biggest agencies in the Korean music industry are opting against submitting music for the Asian Pop Performance category.

This acted in solidarity with BTS, who took exception to being chucked in their own field. Instead, they wanted to be considered in the general field with categories like Album of the Year. However, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. suggested this wasn’t about exclusion. Rather, he wanted to spread the wealth by implementing K-Pop with its own field to consider.

“The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity, and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia,” he argued. “The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.”

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