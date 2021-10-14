But Jasmine was six weeks and one day into her pregnancy, and providers at the clinic could detect “cardiac activity” on an ultrasound. That meant that, under a new Texas law, Jasmine could not get an abortion anywhere in the state. She spent the drive home from the clinic overwhelmed with worry, trying to make sense of her possible futures.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It took Jasmine and her boyfriend, Alex, 20 minutes to drive back to their apartment from the local abortion clinic. It should have been a short, easy drive.

The appointment was set for Saturday, Oct. 2, the day that people marched in the streets in support of abortion rights—and one day after Jasmine had to pay about $1,450 in rent. It was the latest expense in an ever-expanding list.

I first met Jasmine at that Fort Worth abortion clinic . From the moment Jasmine found out that she couldn’t get an abortion in Texas, she was determined to document what was happening to her. So, she invited me to come with her to Oklahoma.

“I shouldn't have to go and plan this elaborate trip, spend double the money for my own health. It's not fair,” Jasmine told me the evening before her appointment, as we sat on the stoop outside her sparsely furnished two-bedroom apartment. “It's more angered me than anything else, because I feel like my voice needs to be heard. Other women's voices need to be heard. And we’re getting shot down. There is no sense of security for women in Texas at this point.”

She didn’t even know, that first day, if she could afford to leave Texas. The preparations required weeks of scraping together money and hammering out scheduling. But Jasmine managed to secure an appointment at the Trust Women abortion clinic in Oklahoma City—some 200 miles away.

“I'm not even in my 30s yet. I'm not ready for that,” said Jasmine, who is 26. “I'm not ready to bring another life into this world that I can't support.”

There were really just two options: have a baby, or go out of state for an abortion.

Since Sept. 1, when Texas enacted SB8 , a law that bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, people like Jasmine have sought the procedure beyond the Lone Star State’s borders. Last week, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains , which runs clinics across Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada, announced it had seen 106 Texan patients in September—a 130 percent spike. The group that runs the Oklahoma City clinic where Jasmine got her abortion, Trust Women, also has a location in Wichita, Kansas. That clinic saw just one Texan patient in August 2021; by the end of September, it had seen 51.

“I actually am currently in debt already, so this just adds fuel to the fire,” Jasmine said. Her curly black hair piled in a bun on top of her head, Jasmine wore a Michael Jackson T-shirt and plaid slippers. One slipper read “Mama.” The other, “Bear.”

Jasmine took out a loan of $1,350 to pay for it all. With interest, she believes that it’ll balloon to around $1,500 by the time she’s paid it back. Had she been able to get an abortion that day, in Texas, the whole thing would’ve likely cost Jasmine $650.

There was the gas Jasmine would need to drive to Oklahoma City ($50). There was the oil change she needed ahead of the drive ($60), and the new tires ($150). There was the hotel for the night before the abortion (another $150). Jasmine’s mother had agreed to watch Jasmine’s two kids; her mom is disabled and Jasmine's kids "are a handful,” so she paid her mom for the child care. That cost $70. Food and toiletries added up to yet another $150. And, of course, there was the abortion itself: A medication abortion, which is induced by pills, would cost her at least $650.

The night before Jasmine’s abortion appointment, it wasn’t the thought of her bank account that tore at her the most. Instead, it was the lie that she told her deeply Catholic mother. Jasmine had told her that she needed child care because she was getting uterine surgery.

What’s happening in Texas is not staying in Texas. The impact of the state’s ban is radiating outward, across the nation, and redrawing the U.S. map of abortion access.

The Trust Women Oklahoma City dealt with an even bigger surge in people coming from Texas for abortions. In August, it saw 11 Texans. In September, the clinic saw 127.

JASMINE IS A 26-YEAR-OLD MOTHER OF TWO. SHE TOOK OUT A LOAN TO HELP PAY FOR HER TRIP TO OKLAHOMA.

For people who’ve never spent time in Texas, it can be easy to forget that it’s big enough to be one of the largest countries in the world. One in 10 U.S. women of reproductive age live in the state, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion restrictions.

“I just feel terrible. I know she’s been praying for me,” she told Alex of her mom. “I just can’t wait for this to be over.”

When she dropped her kids off at her mother’s, at least one of her children started to cry. Jasmine and Alex kept it together in front of the kids, comforting them with a special handshake they do every night before bed. But after they walked out of her mom’s house, Jasmine broke down.

“I've been afraid that—what if my mom finds out what I'm doing and then she disowns me?” Jasmine said, her voice shaking. She unspooled her worst-case scenario: “She doesn't speak to me anymore. Then my kids lose a grandma. And I can't—I mean, I can't live without my mom and my kids can't live without my mom.”

Jasmine had never driven out of state before, and doing so at night made her anxious and irritable. The sheer injustice of having to do this at all pricked at her. She did everything right, she told me. She was on birth control. She’d taken Plan B. She had a normal period. The only reason she took a pregnancy test, Jasmine said, was because she had one lying around and, as a woman who’d been pregnant before, she felt a familiar shifting deep in her body.

In the darkness, everything that could have been vaguely interesting was gone. The river that separates Oklahoma from Texas had gone missing. The stars were lost in the haze of light pollution. The drive was a boring, exhausting trek through a thicket of highways, strip malls, and the odd neon sign.

Jasmine’s abortion appointment was at 9 a.m., so she and Alex decided to make the three-hour-plus drive to Oklahoma City the night before. The pair have now been dating for about a year, long enough for Jasmine’s kids to start calling Alex “Daddy,” even though he’s not.

Abortion patients all over the South and Midwest may soon be forced to travel just as far. Next summer, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade , the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. With a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, the odds of Roe’s survival are not particularly high.

Before the Texas ban took effect, those women had to drive an average of 17 miles each way to the nearest abortion clinic, per Guttmacher. After its implementation, that distance increased to 247 miles.

“You would have never known. You would’ve missed your period this month,” Alex, 24, agreed. That kind of delay could have made the trip even more expensive. The cost of a surgical abortion, which is necessary past a certain point in pregnancy, starts at $700 at the Oklahoma clinic. The further into pregnancy the patient is, the more expensive an abortion can get.

“That’s what pisses me off,” Jasmine continued. “I should be able to make that decision, not y'all. Y'all aren't the ones carrying the fucking thing. Y'all aren't the ones that are having to deal with my life and deal with what I got going on. I did what I needed to do.”

As the car drove on, the tension eased. Jasmine kept singing along to the stereo, to rap songs, to Ella Mai and Kehlani, to a song by a Tejano singer about a man who wants to die for love. “This song is so not true, but it’s so sweet,” Jasmine told Alex, before translating it for him. “Este hombre se murió de amor. He’s saying, ‘This guy died of love. Please, let me go with you. Please take me with you.’”

But the purpose of the trip—and Jasmine’s fury over having to make it—never really faded. When Jasmine stopped to go to the bathroom, just past the border into Oklahoma, she brashly told a stranger what she was up to: “I'm getting an abortion and it's illegal in Texas, so we came out here.” (“Oh, OK,” they said. “Good luck with all that.”) Later on, Jasmine suddenly sighed, “Where am I at? I don't like it here. Take me back to Texas. Oh, I forgot. I can't.”