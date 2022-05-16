The Most Surreal and Chaotic Photos of Eurovision 2022

For those who attend Eurovision religiously, it’s a week of celebration like no other. Dressing up, getting drunk and confusing locals in whichever city has been picked to host is part and parcel of the frivolities for those who flock here. And with COVID-19 having cancelled the 2020 edition - and 2021’s being a fairly social-distanced affair - this year saw a no-holds-barred return to the high camp carnage.