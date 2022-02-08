Photos of a Ukraine You Don't See in the News

VICE: What’s the current atmosphere in Kyiv? Mark Neville: The rhetoric has driven up tension, currency is down, business is difficult. It’s not pleasant, everyone has a plan for if bombs start falling – an escape bag with walkie-talkies, documents, dollars. At the same time, restaurants are packed. If fighting does reach Kyiv, people will not run. This is an independent state; it's not for nothing this fight is going on.

Your relationship with Ukraine began in 2015, when Kyiv Military Hospital requested a copy of Battle Against Stigma. What was your knowledge of the country prior to that?

Like many people, minimal. I knew where it was, but nothing about the war. It had been portrayed by Russian propaganda as a civil war between east and west Ukraine, which has never been the case. Unfortunately, that misinformation was distributed widely by the Western press. I'm pleased they seem to be doing something now, but there’s been a woeful lack of coverage since 2014. The conflict is going on every day – something like 2.5 million people have had to leave their homes. Part of the problem, which I try to rectify in this new book, are these common misconceptions about Ukrainians, for example [that there is] a big right-wing movement – there’s a right-wing movement in every country! So there's a fundamental misunderstanding about Ukraine, and a fear.