The Tragic True Story Behind ‘WAGMI,’ Crypto's Most Positive Catchphrase

And as crypto becomes more mainstream, its language also spreads—corporations like Pepsi and Budweiser tweet out WAGMI in an attempt to appeal to the crypto crowd, and Randi Zuckerberg went viral for a crypto-themed parody of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” replacing the iconic chorus with “We’re all gonna make it / Yeah, we’re all gonna make it.”

Crypto has a lingo all its own. One popular catchphrase uttered ad nauseum is WAGMI, short for “we’re all gonna make it,” referring to the idea that anyone can achieve financial independence (or fuck you money ) from cryptocurrency trading.

"You gotta be a ripped cunt. You gotta be a shredded cunt. You gotta go to the gym. You gotta fuck bitches. You gotta not give a fuck. Because that's what we do bro, that’s what the Zyzz cunts do. That's what the revolution is. None of this sad cunt shit. We're all going to make it bro , that's it," Shavershian said in a video . Shavershian inspired many young men across the world to improve their physical health, but his brash style–perhaps what his fans find so captivating–also made him a controversial figure, an example of what critics call toxic masculinity.

The phrase originates from Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian , an Australian online fitness sensation who frequently posted content on bodybuilding.com and 4chan around 2010 (when content-generating influencing hadn’t fully yet blossomed as a career path) encouraging fellow young men to transition from skinny "sad cunts" to jacked “sick cunts” and gaining a substantial online following along the way.

Although the crypto crowd popularized the WAGMI meme—and its polar opposite, NGMI, for Not Gonna Make It—its origins lie elsewhere, as many in crypto found out after Statelayer, a pseudonymous advisor at NFT swapping platform Sudoswap , tweeted last week: “Just learned that WAGMI and NGMI don't even come from crypto. This space is a sham.”

That video was posted posthumously in 2012, because one year earlier Shavershian died from a heart attack in a sauna in Thailand at age 22. His family said that he suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition that was revealed by a post-mortem examination. After his passing, the personality cult around Shavershian continued to develop, with online communities dedicated to his legacy still going strong. Tribute videos referring to him as an angel get millions of views, and his legion of fans aim to get shredded and “make zyzz proud.”

Lewis, a self-described “Zyzz fanboy” who only goes by his first name, told Motherboard that when Shavershian said “we're all going to make it bro, he was talking to all the RuneScape and WoW nerds,” like him who were “young, had no friends, no sports, no girls or muscles.”

“He was telling us that he had made it—having started just like us—and that we could too,” Lewis told Motherboard. Many people like Lewis “fell in love with Zyzz and idolized him,” he said, precisely because he was a “rags-to-riches story.”



But how did the phrase travel from the niche online fitness subculture of young nerdy men to become the most relentlessly positive catchphrase in crypto?