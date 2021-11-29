The Nat Geo 'Afghan Girl’ Joins Thousands of Afghans Who’ve Taken Refuge in Europe

Gula’s story has become symbolic of the challenges Afghan refugees face. She’s been living the precarious life of an Afghan refugee since she was a child – first displaced by the Russian war in the 80s, then by the U.S. invasion in 2001, and now by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Sharbat Gula, the child in the unforgettable National Geographic cover from 1985, whose “haunting eyes tell of an Afghan refugee’s fears” was evacuated to Rome last week. She’s about 49 now and the mother of four children.

Thousands of Afghans are also banking on the same commitments made to Gula. Since August, 22,000 Afghans have been evacuated to 24 countries in the European Union. Many of the these countries had supplied troops to coalition forces in Afghanistan since 2001.

But like many others, her peace in Afghanistan was short-lived. Italy has said it organized her evacuation after she asked them for help. In a statement, the Italian government committed to assisting her get settled in her new country.

After she appeared in the news, she was flown to Kabul where the Afghan president hosted her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

In 2014, she resurfaced in the news when Pakistani authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deportation. She had been living in the shadows, like millions of other Afghan refugees in Pakistan who did not want to “ voluntarily repatriate ” to Afghanistan under the U.S.-supported government at the time.

For years, she was the unnamed “Afghan Girl” photographed by Steven McCurry in a Pakistani refugee camp in 1984. No one knew who she was until McCurry sought her out in 2002.

VICE World News spoke to several Afghans who have been in limbo for months since being evacuated out of Afghanistan into Europe. They have meagre food allowances, they lack access to mental health support, and they don’t know what’s going to happen next.

Last July, Mursal Sayas was living the life many young Afghans aspire to. She had just bought herself a car, was a master trainer for the Humans Right Commission in Kabul and was almost done with her last semester of graduate school at the University in Kabul.

Then she became one of the “lucky ones,” because she had the connections to leave it all behind when U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Sayas was evacuated to France on Aug. 21, where she spent 15 days in quarantine in Paris before being sent by the government to a camp in Saint-Florentin.

“I left everything behind and even my new car. Now I am living with other illegal refugees from Somalia and Morocco in a shared flat full of insects. It’s like a dustbin,” Sayas told VICE World News. “I am the only Afghan in the whole camp here. The other Afghans are in other camps.”

She hopes other Afghan refugees are faring better in other camps. “I have not received any clothes. They allocate only 4 Euros for food per person.”