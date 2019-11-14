Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson’s ‘Rainbow Connection’ Cover Is So Pure

Kacey Musgraves has been on a tear with some incredible duets lately. In October, she performed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where Harry Styles joined her onstage to sing “Space Cowboy.” Their harmonies couldn’t have been more perfect. Yesterday, on that same stage for the Country Music Awards, Musgraves and country icon Willie Nelson teamed up for a rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from the 1979 film The Muppet Movie. It was the most wholesome thing that happened at the 2019 CMAs (or ever).

This cover makes perfect sense. In 2001, Nelson opened his album Rainbow Connection with the song, and he and Musgraves are good friends. They’ve toured together, and they collaborated on Musgraves 2015 single “Are You Sure.” Watching the clip, the good and wholesome vibes are totally infectious. See for yourself below.

Later in the night, Musgraves won the 2019 CMA Awards for Female Vocalist Of The Year as well as Music Video Of The Year for her song “Rainbow,” the single from her Best of the Decade 2018 LP Golden Hour.