Kacey Musgraves (Finally) Announced the Middle of Nowhere Tour for 2026

Kacey Musgraves has announced the Middle of Nowhere Tour.

The North American 2026 run will see the country/pop star (and amateur UFOlogist) making a 30-day trek across the continent in support of her upcoming album of the same name (out this Friday, May 1 on Lost Highway).

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The Middle of Nowhere Tour kicks off August 21 in Chicago at United Center. There’s a two night run at Madison Square Garden, as well as Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, LA’s Crypto.com Arena, and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Plus one night stops in many more cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, St. Louis, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, and many more.

Support includes Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Kacey Musgraves 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere Tour will first be available for American Express cardholders with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, May 5 at 10 AM local time. A fan presale will follow on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Kacey Musgraves tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

08/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

09/05 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +

09/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center &

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center &

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center &

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ~

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center ~

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ~

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena %

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena %

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena @

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena @

+ = w/ Midland

* = w/ Flatland Cavalry

^ = w/ Carter Faith

# = w/ Charles Wesley Godwin

% = w/ Estevie

& = w/ William Beckmann

~ = w/ Gabriella Rose

@ = w/ The Brudi Brothers