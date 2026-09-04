Kacey Musgraves Has Big, Sparkly Balls, and This Fellow Country Star Doesn’t Like It (Yes, It’s a Man)

Kacey Musgraves debuted an interesting set piece for her Middle of Nowhere Tour, and some fans love it while others were left scratching their heads. During the September 1, 2026 show in New York City, Musgraves rotated slowly over the crowd while nestled in the center of a giant disco scrotum.

The huge disco balls featured a protrusion for Musgraves to perch on while she sang “Rhinestoned”. Then, the prop rotated to catch the light, throwing refractions across the crowd. All things considered, it’s a pretty impressive piece. Even though it looks exactly like a giant pair of bedazzled truck nuts.

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“My manager didn’t tell me no,” Musgraves joked to the audience during the prop’s appearance. She also played Madison Square Garden the night before, where she used the disco balls as a metaphor for all the work she’s put in to get where she is now.

“It takes two really big, slightly asymmetrical, sparkly balls—and perseverance!” she joked. “A lot of perseverance.” She then added, “And also my Nana, something that she always told me. She was like, ‘Honey, if you’re gonna do something, you better do it big, and you gotta do it sparkly.’ And I don’t know if this is what she had in mind, but aren’t they nice?”

Notoriously Conservative Country Star Thinks Kacey Musgraves’ Disco Balls Prop Is a ‘Cry for Help’

However, there’s a fellow country star who doesn’t appreciate Kacey Musgraves’ big balls, and he didn’t shy away from saying so. During an appearance on the conservative podcast Tomi Lahren is Fearless, John Rich, of duo Big & Rich, thought the stage prop was a “cry for help”.

“I would say in a world of Kacey Musgraves, be an Ella Langley,” he said. “In country music, if you have to lean on something like that to get people to pay attention to you, it kind of says something about your music.”

Rich reiterated his odd comparisons, saying, “You don’t see Ella Langley doing something like that.”

Honestly, this man should be studied in a lab. Maybe someone should look into why John Rich is so obsessed with what Ella Langley is or isn’t doing. And while you’re at it, look into why he’s so concerned about what Kacey Musgraves is doing, too. Why pit two queens against each other, John Rich? There’s room for everyone on the sparkly scrotum to Heaven.

“I think it’s kind of a comment on your music sometimes if you have to do ridiculous circus-ish things to that level to get somebody to talk about you,” Rich added. Here’s hoping he brings Lainey Wilson into his misogynistic conversation next so all three of them can kick his ass in the Grand Ole Opry parking lot. Stranger things have happened.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM